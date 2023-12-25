Excise teams seize 209 bottles, 71 cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The Excise & Taxation Department conducted surprise inspections at two vends and one warehouse of imported liquor (L1F) on December 22 and 23.

Two teams were headed by Nirpjit Kaur and Randhir Singh, both ETOs. A total of 209 bottles and 71 cases of different brands were found without valid permits/passes. These were confiscated by the teams and further action would be taken against these licencees as per the provisions of the Excise Act.

Collector (Excise) Rupesh Aggarwal said the Excise Department would continue to check unauthorised activities, if any, by it’s licencees in future also.