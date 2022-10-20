Execute sale deed in favour of Jeev Milkha Singh, builder told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to execute a sale deed of a flat in favour of Chiranjeev Milkha Singh before the next date of hearing on November 4.

The direction has been given on two execution applications filed by international golfer Chiranjeev Milkha Singh through advocate Neeraj Sobti against the builder.

In the applications, the golfer said he was a legal heir of a complainant filed by his mother, Nirmal Milkha Singh, who died during the pendency of the case. His mother had filed the consumer complaint against M/s Puma Realtors Private Limited after the builder failed to hand over the flat despite taking the amount. The consumer commission, in its order dated February 9, 2017, directed the builder to give the physical possession of the flat within a period of four months. The commission also directed that the sale deed be executed and get registered within one month from the date of handing over the possession. However, the company failed to comply with the orders. His mother filed an execution application before the commission.

During the pendency of the execution application, the company handed over the possession of the flat to her vide letter dated May 11, 2018, on payment of the remaining amount of Rs 12,39,143. Thereafter, insolvency proceedings were initiated against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi. The project was taken over by APM Infrastructure Private Limited and City Infrastructure Private Limited.

Chiranjeev Milkha Singh wrote to the new management of Puma Developers to get the sale deed executed, but in vain.

The commission, comprising Justice Raj Shekhar Attri, president; Padma Pandey, Rajesh Kumar Arya and Preetinder Singh, all members, said the judgment debtors (builders) are directed to execute a sale deed in respect of the flat in favour of the decree holder before the next date of hearing, on payment of stamp duty and registration charges by the decree holder.