Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Readers’ Club of GGDSD College organised an exhibition-cum-talk to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas on Monday. A digital exhibition showcased the life and sacrifice of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the two younger shahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. The book exhibition saw prominent works exalting Sikh history and sacrifices of the four sahibzadas on display. TNS

Lecture held

Chandigarh: The Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University, organised a lecture on the theme of ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to commemorate the martyrdom of four sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. The lecture made students aware of the sacrifices made by Sikh gurus and the sahibzadas for the sake of humanity. TNS

Macrame display

Chandigarh: The University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development, Panjab University, organised a unique macramé display. The display was prepared by BSc first-year students as part of a class project. Macramé is a type of textile created by knotting techniques. Cotton, jute and polyester yarns were used to create a variety of lifestyle products, including clothing, bracelets, earrings, wall hangings, plant hangers, etc.