Exhibition for Special Training Centres for school dropouts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 22
An exhibition for the students of Special Training Centres was held at Government Model Senior Sec School, on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Education Secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill, UT Chandigarh.
In this, the children who have never been enrolled in schools or dropouts are prepared for formal schooling and are given their rightful chance at education. The items created by pupils under skill training were displayed and appreciated by one and all.
Director School Education, Palika Arora, along with the Education Secretary acknowledged the role of the Special Training Centres that are working towards increasing the literacy rate among the underprivileged children. The teachers also played a major role in spreading the message.
On this occasion, Education Secretary said that the Special Training Centres of Chandigarh have done a great job and the work done by the underprivileged children of these centres is commendable. For the exhibition, children did glass painting, cloth & fabric painting, jute work, clay modelling – to name a few. The event was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.
