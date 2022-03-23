Exhibition held at school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

An exhibition was held for the students of Special Training Centres at Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21-A. It was inaugurated by Education Secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill. Director, School Education, Palika Arora, along with the Education Secretary, acknowledged the role of these centres in working towards increasing literacy rate among underprivileged children. The Education Secretary said work carried out by the underprivileged children of these centres was commendable. —