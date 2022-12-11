Exhibition showcasing works of 27 artists starts on Day 2 of art fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The second day of the Contemporary Art Festival, which is being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, started with art exhibition and art in action.

As many as 27 artists are showcasing their best art works at the exhibition, which will run for seven days.

Renowned artist and curator Neenu Vij, who runs Kadamb Art, said among those displaying their works at the exhibition-cum-workshop were two sculpture artists and six printmaking artists. Vij said it would be a different experience for visitors to the exhibition.

Besides, an art workshop was also being run at the venue of the festival where people are shown how to make paintings and other artefacts. Earlier in the day, former Additional Advocate General Reeta Kohli delivered an informative talk on “Why artist must know copyright laws”.

A Sufi music programme, “Qawwali Ek Anant Ruhani Dastaan”, was presented by Ibadat Group in the evening. The event was attended by a large number of people.

On the third day of the programme, Rajwinder Kaur, a disciple of Guru Rohit Ashwa Bali of Amritsar, will perform classical music, while music maestro from the city Subhash Kumar Ghosh will present chimes of classical instruments.