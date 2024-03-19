Expansion of GMSH-16 Emergency in works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

In a bid to alleviate the strain caused by burgeoning patient numbers, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 here is planning for a comprehensive renovation and expansion of its Emergency wing.

Sources revealed that discussions regarding the renovation and expansion had been going on for some time. The primary hurdle laid in finding suitable accommodation for existing patients during the renovation process. However, with the recent establishment of a separate paediatric centre on the campus, freeing up space for additional beds, the hospital administration seized the opportunity to proceed with the much-needed upgrade.

Presently, the Emergency has provision for 70 beds, yet patient influx often exceeds the capacity, leading to the utilisation of trolleys and makeshift arrangements to accommodate the ‘overflow’. With an average daily footfall ranging between 250 and 300 patients, the need for enhanced facilities has become increasingly urgent, especially during peak seasons marked by outbreak of diseases like dengue and viral infections.

The renovation project aims not only to increase the bed capacity but also to improve patient care by facilitating the accommodation of more individuals during periods of heightened demand.

Beyond the Emergency, the GMSH grapples with space constraints across various other departments, hindering the implementation of additional services such as an advanced gynaecology centre. The space crunch has also forced the hospital to adopt measures such as accommodating two patients on a single bed in the labour room.

