Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Challaning through the newly installed hi-tech CCTV cameras in the city is expected to start on March 25.

The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), aimed at effective surveillance of road traffic and law and order, is set to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25.

“The cameras are under testing. These will be handed over to the Police Department for challaning once the training period is over. We expect challans through this system from the date of inauguration,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

Around 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations in the city. This state-of-the-art command centre is integrated with major citizen services such as water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance and public bike sharing for effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

These cameras are installed for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings in the city such as waterworks, parks, government hospitals, community centres, parking locations and schools at 285 locations.

“This system uses artificial intelligence-based advanced video analytics and will generate automatic event alerts. This will help in real-time surveillance of the city and generate alarms for specific incidents,” said an official.

