Expect light rain for 3 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The Chandigarh Meteorological Department has issued light rain forecast for three days. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy.

The city today recorded the maximum temperature of 34.5 °C, two degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature remained at 28.2 °C, 5 degrees above normal.

No significant change in the temperature is expected in the coming few days, as per the forecast.