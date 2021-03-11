Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 22
Light rain is expected in the city on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department.
Hail and squall at a speed of 50-60 kmph are expected on Monday, while lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places on Tuesday. The weather is likely to be dry after Tuesday.
The maximum temperature is expected to dip by 3 to 5°C during the next three days and may rise by 2 to 4°C thereafter. The maximum temperature in the city today was 38.9°C, 0.8°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C, 1.5°C above normal.
