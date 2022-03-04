Expect light rain on March 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

It is expected to be a clear sky on Friday when India will take on Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

According to the forecast, partly cloudy conditions are likely on March 5 and 6. However, there could be some trouble for the match as there is a prediction of light rain on March 7, the fourth day of the test match. Clear weather was expected on the final day of the tie.

As per the forecast, strong surface winds at the speed of 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over most parts of plains of northwest India on March 5. Meanwhile, some parts of the city experienced drizzle today. —