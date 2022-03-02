Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Light rain is expected in the city on March 2 and 3, according to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department.

“A western disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies was seen today. A fresh western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India from March 2,” said a Met Department update. Under its influence, strong surface winds at a speed of 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over most parts of the plains of northwest India on March 5.

Later, another western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India from March 5. It is likely to cause isolated light rain over the adjoining plains of northwest India on March 7 and 8. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city today was 24.3°C, which is the normal temperature for the day. The minimum temperature was 11.2°C, two degrees above normal. —

#chandigarh rain