Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 1
Light rain is expected in the city on March 2 and 3, according to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department.
“A western disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies was seen today. A fresh western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India from March 2,” said a Met Department update. Under its influence, strong surface winds at a speed of 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over most parts of the plains of northwest India on March 5.
Later, another western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India from March 5. It is likely to cause isolated light rain over the adjoining plains of northwest India on March 7 and 8. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city today was 24.3°C, which is the normal temperature for the day. The minimum temperature was 11.2°C, two degrees above normal. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it