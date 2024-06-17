Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

Relief from the scorching heat is likely soon as the Met Department has predicted light to moderate rain in the tricity from June 18 to 21. However, heatwave conditions are likely to persist until then.

According to the forecast, dry weather is likely to continue in Chandigarh during the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places on June 18 and at a few places from June 19 to 21 in the city.

The rain spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds (speed 30-40 km ph) at isolated places in the tricity from June 18 to 20.

“Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures of 45°-46° Celsius. Maximum temperatures in the northern region, including Chandigarh, is hovering at 44°-45°Celsius. No large change in the maximum temperature is likely during the next three days. After that the temperature will fall by around 3° Celsius,” said a Met Department official.

“Temperatures in Chandigarh are expected to range from 44°C to 46°C. This will lead to the continuation of the prevailing heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 16 to18. Warm night conditions are likely at isolated places in the tricity during next two days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today was 44.4°C, which is eight degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was five degrees above normal at 31.3°C.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 41°C by June 21.

