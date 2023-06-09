Expedite construction of medical institute in Mohali: ACS to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Punjab Chief Minister, A Venu Prasad, today asked official to gear up for expediting the construction work on the prestigious Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali in a time-bound manner.

Chairing a review meeting here, the ACS to the CM said, “This premiere institute is coming up in consonance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to turn the state into a hub of medical education. The apex institute will be instrumental in imparting quality medical education to students on one hand and delivering world class medical facilities to patients on the other.” Venu Prasad said, “Regular classes at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, which is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, have to be started soon.” He said the state of the art institute would come up over 28 acres. He said location of institute and designs had been finalised.