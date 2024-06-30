Expedite desilting of Patiala ki Rao, says Chief Engineer

Chandigarh, June 29
UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha today visited Patiala ki Rao to inspect the ongoing work for the upcoming monsoon season. He was accompanied by superintending engineers, executive engineers and other officers from the Engineering Department to take stock of the situation. He issued key directives to ensure effective monsoon management.
A dedicated channel for smooth flow of rainwater had been made by carrying out desilting work at Patiala ki Rao upstream of the bridge at Khuda Lahora. Currently, the desilting work downstream at the Dadumajra bridge is going on.
During the visit, the Chief Engineer directed the officers concerned of the Engineering Department to expedite the cleaning and desilting operations at Patiala ki Rao. This essential work is aimed at ensuring that the channel remains clear and is able to handle increased water flow during the rains. Instructions were also given to remove the bushes and vegetation to avoid blockage of water during rains.
The Chief Engineer also emphasised the importance of these activities in mitigating flooding risks and ensuring efficient water management during the monsoon. He called for immediate action on these directives and stressed the need for regular monitoring and inspection to ensure compliance and progress.
