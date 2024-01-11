Expedite projects allotted under MPLADS: MPs to Mohali admn

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

MPs Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari and Vikramjit Singh Sahney today asked officials of the district administration to speed up the works under the MPLAD scheme.

Chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, the trio reviewed the progress of various grants released by them to the district for different development works. While taking stock of the current status of the works, the MPs urged the administration officials to depute a nodal officer for a regular follow-up of the works and send them weekly reports about the progress made in the previous week.

Tewari, while enquiring about the progress of Bhajouli and Bathlana village works, said the grants should be utilised in a time-bound manner so that the next instalment could be released to complete the works. He also asked about the status of sewage treatment plants at Kharar and Kurali. He stressed the need for proper planning to provide basic amenities in the wake of increasing urbanisation from Zirakpur to Kurali.

Preneet Kaur, while asking about the status of grants given for Tiwana, Amlala, Khedi Gujjran and Bijanpur, said the works should be started and completed in time to facilitate the residents of these villages. She said builders and developers should be directed to equip their housing projects with proper sewage disposal and power arrangements.

Reviewing projects in Mohali, Rajya Sabha member Sahney said the ‘most important’ project, upgradation of Manakpur Sharif, needed proper attention.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said she would monitor all projects every week. Works moving at slow pace would be expedited. She asked the MPs to provide super-suction machines to cope with flood-like situations in future. The MPs asked for a proposal to release grant for the purpose.

