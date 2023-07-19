Expedite restoration work, Home Secretary tells officials; visits sites

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

UT Home and Local Government Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav today conducted a comprehensive assessment of the ongoing restoration efforts after the recent deluge, triggered by heavy rainfall, wreaked havoc in the city.

The Chief Engineer reported that as many as 115 sites across the city were damaged in the floods. The broken circular brick drains (CBDs) are to blame for the condition of the roads in the city.

The road dividing Sectors 14 and 15 has remained out of bounds for the public since July 8. The Home Secretary has urged the officers to provide clear timelines for the completion of the repair efforts on the road.

Another severely impacted area is the road leading to the Railway Station near the CTU Workshop, where a bridge over the Sukhna Choe suffered significant damage.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Chief Engineer NP Sharma stated that due to the extent of the damage to the bridge, the road can only be reopened after a month.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Home Secretary directed UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha to hammer out long-term plans for clearing drains so that the storm lines are not submerged in rainwater when it pours. He stressed the need to clear the drains which have been clogged with silt and debris.

Yadav also expressed concern about the inconvenience being faced by the citizens, and urged the authorities to expedite the restoration efforts without delay. He emphasised the importance of providing specific timelines for each repair project to offer respite to the residents, so that the city could limp back to normalcy.

The administration will continue to closely monitor the progress and keep the city residents in the loop vis-à-vis the latest developments.