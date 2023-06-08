'Expedite Sector-17 revitalisation projects'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

UT Adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting to assess the progress of projects for revitalisation of Sector 17.

The Adviser emphasised the need for timely completion of all projects under the Sector-17 revitalisation plan.

The UT Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, the MC Commissioner, the Secretary of Culture, the Chief Engineer, the Chief Architect and other officials of the administration attended the meeting.

The MC was instructed to take immediately remove encroachments and maintain cleanliness in the area on a daily basis by deploying dedicated staff. Furthermore, it was decided to expedite the vacation of the ground floors of the 30 bays and 17 bays buildings to accommodate larger retail chains.

In addition, the officials were directed to explore the possibility of allowing existing food and beverage outlets to create seating arrangements for 30 individuals in front of their establishments.

The engineering wing was told to expedite the completion of various projects, including the floor fountain, amphitheatre, ambient lighting and projector mapping.