Expedite sewerage work to stop Ghaggar pollution, orders DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni presided over a meeting under the district environment plan for prevention of pollution in Ghaggar river and to enforce ban on single-use plastic.

Virendra Poonia, Regional Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, informed the DC in detail about challans issued to single-use plastic ban violators in the district. District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajan Singla gave a detailed information on sewage of Batour and Shahpur villages in Barwala and Raipur Rani blocks, respectively, entering Ghaggar. The DC instructed public health officials to complete the sewerage work in the villages at the earliest so as to prevent the river from further pollution.

The DC also gave directions to issue maximum challans to stop use of banned plastic in the district.