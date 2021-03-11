Expedite shifting of Sector 26 mandi, Chandigarh Adviser tells DC

Chandigarh, May 30
Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal today visited the Grain Market in Sector 26 along with senior officials. He heard the grievances of the vendors and directed the officials to expedite the process of shifting the mandi to Sector 39.
The Adviser directed the officials to repair the roads in the mandi which were in a poor condition. Dharam Pal said the Deputy Commissioner was directed to prepare an action plan so that the mandi could be shifted to the new location at the earliest.
Recently, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, jointly inspected the vegetable market, Sector 26, to check the sanitary condition over there.
The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to demark sites for retail vegetable vendors and to guide them for disposing of waste at the designated places.
She also directed the officers to challan violators regularly and take strict legal action against habitual violator as per the provisions under Municipal Solid Waste Bylaws.
