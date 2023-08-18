Expedite works: Panchkula MC chief

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 17

In a bid to expedite key development initiatives, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta today held a meeting with engineering wing officials wherein he emphasised the need for timely execution of various projects.

The commissioner was informed that most projects were near completion while only a few were pending for tendering process.

The commissioner enquired about installation of air purifiers in Panchkula. As officials explained that the concept was under evaluation, Gupta urged them to conduct an in-depth research by visiting Chandigarh and Delhi for insights into successful implementation.

