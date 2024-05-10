Expenditure Observer for prompt reporting of violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

UT Expenditure Observer Koushlendra Tewari has directed the stakeholders to promptly report any violations to the nodal officers.

Tewari today convened a meeting with key stakeholders, including heads of flying squad, static surveillance team, video surveillance team and video viewing team, along with assistant expenditure observers.

The Expenditure Observer emphasised the paramount importance of vigilance, particularly regarding vehicular movement, to curb illegal cash transactions, distribution of liquor and any other suspicious activities during the ongoing election campaign. Teams were directed to promptly report any violations to the concerned nodal officers. Tewari also emphasised the timely submission of reports by all teams.

