Expenditure Observer for prompt reporting of violations

Chandigarh, May 9
UT Expenditure Observer Koushlendra Tewari has directed the stakeholders to promptly report any violations to the nodal officers.
Tewari today convened a meeting with key stakeholders, including heads of flying squad, static surveillance team, video surveillance team and video viewing team, along with assistant expenditure observers.
Meets stakeholders
Expenditure Observer Koushlendra Tewari held a meeting with stakeholders, including heads of flying squad and surveillance teams.
The Expenditure Observer emphasised the paramount importance of vigilance, particularly regarding vehicular movement, to curb illegal cash transactions, distribution of liquor and any other suspicious activities during the ongoing election campaign. Teams were directed to promptly report any violations to the concerned nodal officers. Tewari also emphasised the timely submission of reports by all teams.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled