Expenditure observer holds meet

Chandigarh, May 8
A meeting under the chairmanship of Koushlendra Tewari, expenditure observer, laying the groundwork for fair and transparent elections for the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency was convened today.
It was attended by all assistant returning officers and nodal officers from various key departments, including the Income Tax Department, GST and excise and the police.
The expenditure observer directed the Lead District Bank Manager to maintain vigilance over suspicious accounts and transactions throughout the campaign period.
Similarly, the nodal officers of excise and police departments were tasked with monitoring the sale and distribution of liquor within the constituency. Special emphasis was laid on media oversight, with the nodal officer tasked with promptly flagging any advertisement or advertorial in print media, social media platforms and news channels to the observer’s attention.
The expenditure observer could be contacted at 0172- 2993878 or 9877809429.
