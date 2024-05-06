Experimenting with Delhi-based party has cost Punjab, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 5

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said experimenting between one Delhi-based party and another had cost Punjab, with all the major issues being thrown on the back burner. He said this has urged Punjabis to put their faith in the SAD to ensure that the state’s voice reaches Parliament.

Badal made these remarks while campaigning for the party’s Patiala candidate, NK Sharma.

The SAD president said, “Our experiments have cost us dearly. Earlier, the Congress misled you with false promises of a loan waiver, ‘ghar ghar naukari’ and Rs 2,500 per month to unemployed youth; however, they did nothing. Then the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went a step further and promised Rs 1,000 per month to women, besides promising to eradicate the menace of drugs. This, as it stands, was also a false promise. The AAP has been exposed as it has bankrupted the state by taking a loan of Rs one lakh crore.

“MPs of the Delhi-based parties have been quiet in Parliament about the issues of Punjab. Punjab is of the utmost importance for Shiromani Akali Dal. We will raise your voice in Parliament and ensure it is heard.” he added.

