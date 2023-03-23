Expert dwells on air purification, firefighting foams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Department of Chemistry, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), organised an expert talk under the Industry Academia Expert Lecture Week by Dr Jaspreet Dhau, vice president, Research and Development, Molekule Inc, USA.

He delivered a lecture on “Sustainable technologies: Air purification and firefighting foams”. The expert lecture was organised to promote industry-academia interaction and inform students about the applications of chemistry in developing sustainable technologies.

He apprised students about the significance of sustainable development and sustainable technologies in the current time. He also shared his insights on the latest trends and advancements in the field by highlighting details of his research on the firefighting foam and pre-clinical testing of air purification technologies against Type II inflammation and asthma. The expert lecture was attended by BTech first year students, faculty members and research scholars.