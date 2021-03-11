Expert throws light on Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Department of defence and national security, Panjab University, organised a webinar on the “Russia-Ukraine Crisis and Implications for India”. Prof Shrikant Paranjpe, from department of defence and strategic studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University, was the key speaker.

Dr Jaskaran Singh Waraich, chairperson of the department, welcomed the speaker as well as faculty members, research scholars and students of the department.

Professor Paranjpe pointed out that the Ukrain crisis was an outcome of the contesting regional and global interests of Russia and the US. He made an appeal to the academia to diversify its sources of information to bring out a broader perspective of the crisis.

The speaker commended the Indian Foreign Ministry for emphatically explaining its stand on the war. But, he expressed his dissatisfaction over the menial role being played by the Indian media in explaining India’s stand on the issue, rather it appeared shadowed by the western propaganda and narratives.

Prof Paranjpe said the crisis would lead to an uncertain geo-political and security environment in the world in general and Europe in particular. He asserted that this war had also challenged the established dollar-dominance in the existing world economic web.