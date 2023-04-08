Experts at PGI dwell on achieving ‘Health for All’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

On the occasion of the World Health Day, celebrated every year on April 7, the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), PGIMER, Chandigarh Branch, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), PGIMER, organised a panel discussion on the theme, “Health for All”.

The occasion was graced by Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, and Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Dean (Academic), PGIMER.

Dr JS Thakur introduced the theme for the World Health Day. Dr Jaideep Arya discussed the issues of poor literacy and poor doctor-patient ratio along with the need for sustainable health systems. Prof Rakesh Sehgal focused on poor lifestyle leading to poor health and the need to improve it.

After the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on “Health for All” was conducted. The panellists included Dr Shankar Prinja (Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh), Dr Kavita (Associate Professor, NINE, PGIMER and Secretary, IPHA local branch), Dr Jaideep Arya (Chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog), Dr Charu Singla (Nodal Officer, National Health Mission, Chandigarh), Dr Shubh Mohan (Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER), Dr Sushma K Saini (Associate Professor, NINE, PGIMER), Dr Akshay Anand (Professor, Department of Neurology, PGIMER); moderated by Dr JS Thakur (Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Medicine, PGIMER and vice-president, IPHA, PGIMER).

The experts talked about various key issues, challenges, importance of yoga and naturopathy and the role of nurses in achieving the Health for All goal.