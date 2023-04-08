Experts at PGI dwell on achieving ‘Health for All’

Chandigarh, April 7
On the occasion of the World Health Day, celebrated every year on April 7, the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), PGIMER, Chandigarh Branch, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), PGIMER, organised a panel discussion on the theme, “Health for All”.
The occasion was graced by Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, and Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Dean (Academic), PGIMER.
Dr JS Thakur introduced the theme for the World Health Day. Dr Jaideep Arya discussed the issues of poor literacy and poor doctor-patient ratio along with the need for sustainable health systems. Prof Rakesh Sehgal focused on poor lifestyle leading to poor health and the need to improve it.
After the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on “Health for All” was conducted. The panellists included Dr Shankar Prinja (Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh), Dr Kavita (Associate Professor, NINE, PGIMER and Secretary, IPHA local branch), Dr Jaideep Arya (Chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog), Dr Charu Singla (Nodal Officer, National Health Mission, Chandigarh), Dr Shubh Mohan (Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER), Dr Sushma K Saini (Associate Professor, NINE, PGIMER), Dr Akshay Anand (Professor, Department of Neurology, PGIMER); moderated by Dr JS Thakur (Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Medicine, PGIMER and vice-president, IPHA, PGIMER).
The experts talked about various key issues, challenges, importance of yoga and naturopathy and the role of nurses in achieving the Health for All goal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Says assessment methods should not burden children
Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries
Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG