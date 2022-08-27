 Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

SUKHNA LAKE Court had ordered demolition of construction in catchment area based on it

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Union of India today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a group of experts could decide whether the Survey of India’s 2004 map was suitable for the determination of Sukhna Lake’s catchment area.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Union of India today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a group of experts could decide whether the Survey of India’s 2004 map was suitable for the determination of Sukhna Lake’s catchment area.

The development is significant as the High Court, in its orders passed on March 2, 2020, had ordered demolition of constructions in the catchment area, declared Sukhna Lake legal entity and imposed unprecedented costs of Rs 200 crore on Punjab and Haryana, relying primarily on the Survey of India’s 2004 map. In an affidavit placed before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, the Survey of India stated experts could include hydrologists, geographers and officers of the UT Engineering Department. The affidavit added the details/features shown in the map were accurate “accordingly to the scale of the map”.

The affidavit placed before the Bench by senior government counsel Arun Gosain also suggested certain points for “accurate delineation if required in the opinion of the group of experts”.

Among other things, it suggested catchment area boundary delineation should be done by a team of experts in hydrology, drainage, water resources, etc.

Topographical survey with smaller contour intervals as suggested by the group of experts for the whole area or plain areas with a gentle gradient would be carried out as an extra-departmental project by the Survey of India.

The final delineation as recommended by the team of experts would be shown by the Survey of India on the topographical map of the area. Any demarcation, if required, could be carried out on the ground in presence of the officials concerned by the Survey of India, it was suggested.

“The Survey of India provides only the topographical data to show the terrain of the area and terrain is shown by the contours. Contour plays an important role in the determination of the catchment area. The catchment area of Sukhna Lake has been marked as interpreted from this map,” the affidavit added.

The Bench was hearing a plea seeking the review of the High Court’s March 2, 2020, orders. The Bench had then asserted the defaulters throughout knew about the existence of Survey of India map of the catchment area. Yet, construction activity was carried out with impunity.

The Bench had ruled the state functionaries could not be oblivious to the large-scale construction activities in the catchment and its surrounding areas in negation of law. Punjab, Haryana and UT kept assuring the court unauthorised construction would not be undertaken, but it remained unabated leading to a grim situation.

Survey of India’s submission

  • Relying on Survey of India’s 2004 map, the HC had, on March 2, 2020, declared Sukhna Lake a legal entity, ordered razing of construction in catchment area and imposed Rs 200 crore costs on Punjab and Haryana
  • During a hearing on a plea seeking review of the orders, the Survey of India in an affidavit has suggested that catchment area boundary delineation should be done by a team of experts in hydrology, drainage, water resources, etc.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

2
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

5
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

8
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

9
Haryana

6 of family found dead at home in Haryana's Ambala

10
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

‘Situation irretrievable,’ Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...

8 loyalists put in papers too

8 loyalists put in papers too

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Resignation could trigger more exits

Phogat’s drink was ‘spiked’ by aides at party

Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party

Economic interest likely motive: Cops

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

Chandigarh Housing Board gets three units vacated at Dhanas

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Punjabi University, Patiala, authorities clarify on ‘disrespect’ to books, protest on