Experts converge on PGI for public health programme

Chandigarh, September 11

In a significant gathering, policymakers from 14 countries converged on the PGIMER for a five-day public health policy and management programme beginning today.

The programme, orchestrated by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health at the PGIMER, aims at equipping 30 senior-level participants from countries spanning Argentina to Togo with the knowledge and tools to develop and implement effective public health policies in their respective nations. The ultimate goal is to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Core training Participants will engage in field visits, exploring MC’s execution of ‘smart city’ concept

Will witness advanced patient care services at PGIMER, including telemedicine and organ donation facilities

To foster peer learning and networking, a cultural event is scheduled for September 13

Over the past seven years, this flagship programme has trained over 1,100 participants hailing from more than 85 countries worldwide. Dr Sonu Goel, programme director and professor at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, notes that this initiative has fostered South-South development cooperation, uniting 161 ITEC countries across Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Pacific, and small island nations under the guiding principle of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam”, which signifies the world as one family.

The programme boasts of an impressive lineup of faculty members, including renowned experts such as Dr Sanjiv Kumar, former director, IIHMR; Dr Rakesh Gupta, additional secretary to the President of India; Prof Mona Gupta, adviser for health policy at NHSRC; Prof Pankaj Bhardwaj, academic head and vice dean at AIIMS, Jodhpur; and, Dr Sonu Goel.

In addition to classroom instruction, participants will engage in field visits, exploring the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh’s implementation of the “smart city concept” and witnessing advanced patient care services at the PGIMER, including tele-evidencing, telemedicine, and organ donation facilities. To foster peer learning and networking, a cultural event is scheduled for September 13.

