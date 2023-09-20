Experts discuss ways to cut carbon emissions

Panchkula, September 19
The Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA), with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), organised a validation workshop on the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) here today.
In his thematic address, HAREDA chairman Swatantar Kumar Singal said the action plan on energy efficiency would majorly highlight the reduction of carbon emissions and measures of energy efficiency.
BEE secretary Milind Deore spoke about the issues associated with climate change and measures needed to be taken to reduce the carbon emissions.
Dr Balkar Singh, zonal leader (SEEAP), Assocham, expressed his gratitude to the departments for their support and coordination in the development of the action plan.
