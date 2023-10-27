Panchkula: Experts dwell on strategies to deal with malnutrition

Panchkula, October 26
A one-day workshop aimed at strengthening the state’s approach towards combating malnutrition was held in Sector 1 here today.
The workshop, organised under the guidance of Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development, Haryana, provided a platform to the participants to gain insight into the status of malnutrition across districts in the state.
A detailed SOP was shared with additional district commissioners, outlining their roles and responsibilities in tackling malnutrition in Haryana. The SOP serves as a blueprint for efficient implementation and monitoring of initiatives under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.
The workshop provided the foundation for a collective effort to combat malnutrition in Haryana.
