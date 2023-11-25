Experts stress human values in education

Chandigarh, November 24
The ICSSR and All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) jointly organised a Universal Human Values-Leadership Development Programme (UHV-LDP) at the ICSSR, North-Western Regional Centre, Panjab University.
The event, held under the theme “Need for Universal Human Values for Holistic, Value-based Education,” attracted key stakeholders from the academic sphere, including vice-chancellors, fellows, registrars, deans, directors, and chairpersons of board of studies.
Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, PU, took the lead in recognising the imperative to infuse universal human values into the academic framework. She advocated a holistic, values-driven educational environment, emphasising that the current opportunity to bring about transformative changes in education must not be squandered.
Prof Rajneesh Arora, chairman, National Coordination Committee for Induction Programme, AICTE, played a pivotal role in shedding light on the content, process, and guidelines for universal human values.
Interactive session with authors at PU
PU in collaboration with the UGC hosted a session on the translation and authorship of textbooks for undergraduate students in sciences, social sciences and humanities as per the mandate of NEP 2020. The language teachers of the university and of the affiliated colleges along with research scholars attended the session.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines