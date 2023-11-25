Experts stress human values in education

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

The ICSSR and All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) jointly organised a Universal Human Values-Leadership Development Programme (UHV-LDP) at the ICSSR, North-Western Regional Centre, Panjab University.

The event, held under the theme “Need for Universal Human Values for Holistic, Value-based Education,” attracted key stakeholders from the academic sphere, including vice-chancellors, fellows, registrars, deans, directors, and chairpersons of board of studies.

Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, PU, took the lead in recognising the imperative to infuse universal human values into the academic framework. She advocated a holistic, values-driven educational environment, emphasising that the current opportunity to bring about transformative changes in education must not be squandered.

Prof Rajneesh Arora, chairman, National Coordination Committee for Induction Programme, AICTE, played a pivotal role in shedding light on the content, process, and guidelines for universal human values.

Interactive session with authors at PU

PU in collaboration with the UGC hosted a session on the translation and authorship of textbooks for undergraduate students in sciences, social sciences and humanities as per the mandate of NEP 2020. The language teachers of the university and of the affiliated colleges along with research scholars attended the session.

