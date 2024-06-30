Experts stress importance of vigilance, education

Kashish Jamwal

Chandigarh, June 29

In the wake of a minor girl’s kidnapping case in Kaimbwala, experts have emphasised the urgent need for vigilance and education. It has sparked a broader conversation about child safety, highlighting the responsibilities of both parents and the community to safeguard young ones.

“There is a need for vigilance among people when a group of children are playing. There needs to be someone elder monitoring them, only then cases like these can be stopped from happening” said Dr Sheetal Sharma, a psychologist. She also emphasised the importance of emotional support for the child after such a traumatic experience.

Another psychologist, Dr Anoopinder Kaur, said, “Parents should teach their kids how to deal with strangers and about the boundaries a child has to build in such situations. Parents should be open with their kids and also be attentive to their child’s signals for help.”

A police official said the accused was known to the children as he used to wander around the temple every day. “The children must be taught how to deal with such dangers,” police official added.

A six-year-old girl from Kaimbwala was kidnapped recently.