Exploitation of teenager: Chandigarh court frames charges against six

Chandigarh, April 29
Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Court, has framed charges against six accused in an alleged exploitation case of a teenager, who was pushed into prostitution.
The police filed a chargesheet in the case earlier this month. The Mani Majra police had registered a case against the accused after the teenaged girl allegedly disclosed that her neighbour, a woman, used to take her to persons who used to sexually assault her.
The girl was earlier allegedly raped by an accused last year, who was let out on special parole owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After registering the case against the accused, the teenager was handed over to the Child Helpline. During counselling, she disclosed that her neighbour used to take her to several persons, who used to sexually assault her.
The police alleged that the teenager was repeatedly sexually exploited for more than a year before she was rescued in November last year. The accused exploited the 15-year-old girl as she was poor and neglected by her family after her father’s second marriage.
The court has fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing for prosecution evidence.
