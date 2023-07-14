Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 13

To reduce the cost of the Metro project for the tricity, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd has suggested to the UT Administration to explore public private partnership (PPP) model.

During a recent meeting with the UT Administration on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the tricity, RITES stated that all forms of PPP were encouraged by the government. RITES stated that private participation could be considered for non-core activities such as automatic fare collection (AFC) system.

The RITES team presented policies, guidelines and procedure for the planning of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in lines with the Metro Rail Policy issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

After discussions, it was decided to prepare Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) as per the Central guidelines, which, after approval of Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), would be submitted to the Government of India for approval.

To expedite the project, a meeting of the UMTA has been scheduled to be held on July 18 with all stakeholders, including officials from Punjab and Haryana, for engagement of agency for preparation of AAR and DPR.

Under the AAR, the best alternative mode to meet the transportation demand on major travel corridors would be found out, including Metro, Metrolite or MetroNeo.

The DPR will broadly include the planning, design, cost estimates, financials, institutional arrangement and implementation plan for the best recommended MRTS mode.

Pb, Hry, UT okayed CMP

With a focus on improving public transport system in the tricity, the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration had in March this year unanimously approved the final CMP to achieve safe, efficient, reliable and seamless mobility in the tricity.

RITES covered all aspects of the CMP, including vision and objectives of the study, existing traffic scenario, problems and issues, short (five years), medium (10 years), and long (20 years)-term plans and proposals, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, institutional strengthening, broad cost estimate and the way forward.

Two-phase project

RITES has proposed to develop the MRTS in two phases. In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on three routes — Sarangpur to ISBT Panchkula (18 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed beyond 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on four routes - ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (4.5 km); Parol (New Chandigarh) to Sarangpur (5.5 km); Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km).

July 18 meet to hire agency for DPR