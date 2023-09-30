Extend benefits to freedom fighter's kin: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

City BJP president Arun Sood led office-bearers of the Freedom Fighters Successor Association, including president KK Sharda, vice-president Sanjeev Kumar and general secretary Anand Singh, to meet UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Sood apprised Purohit of the demands of freedom fighters’ kin and gave him a memorandum. The organisation demanded 2 per cent quota in government jobs and free treatment in prominent hospitals of the city.

