Extend benefits to freedom fighter's kin: BJP

Chandigarh, September 29
City BJP president Arun Sood led office-bearers of the Freedom Fighters Successor Association, including president KK Sharda, vice-president Sanjeev Kumar and general secretary Anand Singh, to meet UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.
Sood apprised Purohit of the demands of freedom fighters’ kin and gave him a memorandum. The organisation demanded 2 per cent quota in government jobs and free treatment in prominent hospitals of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington
3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from plumber's scooter
Head Constable Chaubey Singh, Constable Omveer Singh and Con...