Extension not applicable to GMSH chemist shop, says Finance Dept

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 24

The Finance Department, UT, has clarified that the “basis” on which the sole GMSH-16 chemist was being granted five-yearly extension is “not applicable” to that shop.

Based on a notification of the department issued in 2000, the renewal of lease period was being made on a five-year basis. The last extension was given to the shop for a period of five years, from February 18, 2019, to February 17, 2024.

The case was recently examined by the department and it was intimated that the notification dated March 19, 2000, issued by the finance branch, Finance Department, Chandigarh Administration, is not applicable to the chemist shops of the GMSH, Sector 16.

Licenses/leases of some shops/booths/canteen at the GMSH-16 have been extended for the past many years on the basis of the Finance Department notification dated March 19, 2000. Since the notification was not applicable, all such extended licences/leases of the shops/booths within the campuses of all government health facilities need to be examined immediately for required corrective actions, UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg has ordered.

During 2014, a CAG audit had objected to the extensions in lease period, without going through the process of fresh bidding.

The Health Secretary had pointed out that the extension clause did not exist either in the bid documents or in the lease deed, but somehow, extensions have been allowed and the same person is continuing with the chemist shop for the past 29 years.

Garage No. 6 on the premises of the GMSH-16 was leased out to Sunil Kumar in 1993 for the purpose of running a chemist shop for two years, and the lease period has been extended from time to time with certain increase in the monthly rental.