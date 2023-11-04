Extension of work hours opposed

Mohali, November 3
Members of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha-Punjab, AITC-Punjab, CTU-Punjab, INTUC-Punjab and various other prominent labour organisations today staged a protest outside the Kirat Bhawan to call for the scrapping of the Punjab Government notification on extending the work hours of industrial workers from eight to 12 hours.
The protesters also pressed for other demands, such as a monthly salary of Rs 26,000.
