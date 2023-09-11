Eye donation awareness fortnight concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

The 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight was celebrated at the PGI here from August 24 to September 8, with a lecture series for creating awareness on eye donation held in schools, colleges and public places. In addition, painting and article writing competitions, along with other activities, were also organised in schools in this regard.

A walk was held from the Rock Garden to the Sukhna Lake, in which Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Chandigarh, participated as the chief guest. The objective of this walk was to spread awareness among public for eye donation after death.

Dr Parul Chawla Gupta, Associate Professor at the Advanced Eye Centre, delivered a guest lecture at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B, here regarding awareness on eye donation on September 8. The chief guest on this occasion was Prof. Surinder Singh Pandav, Head, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER.

Besides, messages on eye donation had been displayed at many places, including religious ones, in collaboration with the Lions Club Central, Chandigarh, for sensitising public on this noble cause.

