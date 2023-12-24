 Eye on higher rating, MC mulls 17 more debris collection points : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Eye on higher rating, MC mulls 17 more debris collection points

Eye on higher rating, MC mulls 17 more debris collection points

At present, city has 22 centres where residents dump C&D waste

Eye on higher rating, MC mulls 17 more debris collection points

Workers at a construction and demolition waste processing plant at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, in Chandigarh. file



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 23

With an eye on achieving 100 per cent construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection in every ward, 17 more collection points have been proposed to be set up in different parts of the city.

Towards waste-free city

  • Going by the star rating protocol of garbage-free city, collection of construction and demolition waste from premises of non-bulk generators to be available in 90% of wards. It is to be done for achieving level 4, a 7 star rating

At present, there are 22 C&D waste collection points across the city where residents dump the waste, which is later lifted by MC vehicles. The points are designated to ensure that there is no open dumping of debris and other construction material in the city.

According to the Municipal Corporation, these collection points are set up to assist the general public to ensure that the C&D waste is dumped only at designated locations in order to avoid illegal dumping. From these collection points, the waste can be easily collected and transported to the processing facility at Industrial Area, Phase 1.

As per the said proposal, going by the star rating protocol of garbage-free city, in the section of C&D waste collection, the facility of collection of such waste from the premises of non-bulk generators to be available in 90 per cent of the total wards. It is to be done for achieving level 4, which is a 7 star rating (i.e. 300 out of 300 marks).

Currently, C&D waste collection points are available in 20 of the 35 wards (a total of 22 such points). To have 100 per cent collection units in every ward, 17 more such points are required to be set up.

The MC thus planned to construct 17 waste collection points in phases so as to achieve maximum level of segregation of waste in five streams as per C&D waste management policy 2016 and GFC (garbage-free cities) toolkit 2022. The size of new proposed collection points will be 40 ft by 15 ft.

An estimate of Rs 40.97 lakh has been prepared for the same. The agenda will be tabled in Tuesday’s Finance and Contract Committee of the Municipal Corporation for approval.

