Eye on Lok Sabha polls, Arun Sood opens office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, december 19

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, city BJP ex-president Arun Sood today opened his public relations office in Sector 37-D.

In what seems to be a show of strength, various party leaders, councillors and members of various associations were present on the occasion. Sood is one of the contenders for party ticket from Chandigarh.

#BJP #Lok Sabha