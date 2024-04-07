Eyeing good returns, bizman scammed

Panchkula, April 6
A resident of Sector 26 here was duped of Rs 27 lakh while he was attempting to earn money by doing part-time work.
Rajinder Singh, who runs a business in Raipur Rani, said he had received a WhatsApp message on February 12, offering part-time work. The man shared some basic details with the operators of the WhatsApp group, and started working with them. He was initially asked to invest Rs 10,000 and was paid Rs 15,000 in return. He increased his supposed investment in the same manner and was given more money in return after completing certain online tasks.
Lured by the good returns, the man kept on sending more money and ultimately ended up sending Rs 27 lakh to the scammers, but did not receive any money in return.
Realising that he has been duped, he filed a police complaint. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station. An investigation has been initiated.
