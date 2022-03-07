Eyes on Mohali, Indian women's victory against Pak goes unnoticed

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 6

A passionate sports lover will never discriminate... However, contrary was witnessed when people, who came to watch India-Sri Lanka Test match, were not even aware of today’s India-Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup match.

Had it been a men’s ICC World Cup match, things would have been surely electrifying here. While the Indian team was making its grip against Sri Lanka in Mohali, the Indian eves were moving towards defeating Pakistan. However, there was no word of appreciation in the corners of the PCA’s fan zone.

On Sunday, the Indian eves registered an outright 107-run win over Pakistan at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

“I am not aware of the match. Nevertheless, I wish that the Indian women’s team defeats Pakistan,” said Neha, a spectator at Mohali.

Another fan, who was wearing Indian team’s T-shirt, said: “I knew that Indian team is playing against Pakistan. I will surely follow the score on mobile while watching this (India-Sri Lanka) match,” said Inderjeet.

The Indian eves are now scheduled to play against New Zealand, West Indies, England, Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa during the league matches.

“I am not even aware of the Women’s World Cup or its schedule. The announcer should have promoted today’s match by announcing live scores,” said Bharat, a young spectator.

“Like men’s India-Pakistan match hype, women’s match should have been promoted at various platforms. Even TV channels were keen on showing India-Sri Lanka match on a priority,” said Khushboo, a cricketer.