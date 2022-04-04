Face masks optional in Chandigarh as Covid cases decline

Chandigarh, April 4
The UT Administration on Monday made face masks optional for the citizens as Covid-19 cases decline in the City Beautiful.
“No penalty or fine will be imposed for not wearing of face mask in public or workplaces,” the Chandigarh administration said in an order.
Meanwhile, the city registered one new Covid cases today. The number of active cases stands at 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourns hearing by a day; CJI says will issue 'reasonable order'
President Arif Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and a...
CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama
One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...
Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian
His condition is stated to be stable
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary
Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...
ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra