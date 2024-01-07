Facing protest, EO puts off club’s sealing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Amid protest, the enforcement wing of the Estate Office today postponed its move to seal a club in Sector 26.

Officials had gone to seal Kala Ghoda Club for alleged violations of building bylaws. The club owners opposed this action. Many leaders from the BJP, AAP and Congress also reached the spot and protested against the move.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) Nitish Singla had issued the order to seal the club. BJP city president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Congress city president HS Lucky and AAP councillor Prem Lata were present at the spot.

The club owners told the team they would make changes to ahere to the bylaws and sought time.

Later, the Estate Office gave two days to the club owners and asked them to rectify the violations and give information regarding it. If building violations were not rectified within two days, the club would be sealed, said an official.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP