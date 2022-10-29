 Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer : The Tribune India

Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Despite notice, NOC not obtained

Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

A fire official takes photos of the gutted factory. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 28

The factory in Industrial Area, Phase I, where a massive fire broke out yesterday, had not obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) despite the fire safety department issuing a notice in this regard.

An inspection was carried out at Batra Breweries & Distilleries Pvt Ltd in September last year and subsequently a notice was served the same month asking the company to set up firefighting equipment within 30 days. But the firm failed to do so.

The Municipal Corporation today marked an inquiry to the Chief Fire Officer to fix responsibility of the fire officer tasked with checking the premises after 30 days to ensure compliance. Disciplinary action will be taken.

“As far as action against the building owner is concerned, we are awaiting the report of the fire officer. Action shall be initiated expeditiously thereafter,” said an MC officer. In the advisory-cum-notice, the MC had warned that in the event of a mishap due to non-compliance of firefighting and safety norms, the company would be held accountable for any loss of life and property, and penal action as deemed fit would be initiated under the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act as applicable to Chandigarh.

“Had there been proper firefighting equipment installed, damage could have been contained yesterday,” said a fire official. Meanwhile, it took around 12 hours for firemen to douse the flames. As per information, the fire broke out at 2.15 pm on Thursday and continued till around 2 am on Friday, said a fire official.

However, the firemen continued to spray water to cool down barrels. Over 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire vehicles were brought in from as far as 3BRD (Air Force), Panchkula and Mohali. Two women employees, Bhagwati and Kanchan, had fallen unconscious, while another staffer, Vishvanath Sharma, suffered 5 per cent burns.

MC marks inquiry to fix responsibility

The MC has asked the Chief Fire Officer to fix responsibility of the fire officer tasked with ensuring compliance of notice to install fire equipment. Disciplinary action will be taken.

Past incidents

June 2022: Thirteen shops at Sector 53 furniture market gutted. It was 11th major fire at market in past 15 years. The shops lacked no objection certificate for fire safety

Feb 2020: Three girl students lost lives and two others injured in a fire that broke out at a PG accommodation in Sector 32. In this case too, no fire NOC was procured

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

2
Trending

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

3
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

4
Sports

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives befitting reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' jibe

5
Trending

Video: Putin's glamorous goddaughter escapes to Lithuania to avoid arrest after raid

6
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

7
Haryana

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

8
Punjab

Punjab Govt borrowings hit a new high; over Rs 11,000 crore in six months

9
World

UK TikTok influencer accused of killing 2 men, including her mother's lover; alleges mum was being blackmailed with her 'sex videos'

10
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

Hails India’s independent foreign policy

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann’s Sangrur house

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house

No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...


Cities

View All

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

3 Centra Mall shops sealed over tax dues

Gangster held with five pistols, 15 live rounds

Sippy Murder Case: CBI told to file reply on Kalyani Singh’s plea seeking remaining papers

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs handing over of ‘minor’ Muslim girl’s custody to her husband

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

'Dry day' in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released

Yadavindra Public School marathon on November 6