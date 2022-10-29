Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 28

The factory in Industrial Area, Phase I, where a massive fire broke out yesterday, had not obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) despite the fire safety department issuing a notice in this regard.

An inspection was carried out at Batra Breweries & Distilleries Pvt Ltd in September last year and subsequently a notice was served the same month asking the company to set up firefighting equipment within 30 days. But the firm failed to do so.

The Municipal Corporation today marked an inquiry to the Chief Fire Officer to fix responsibility of the fire officer tasked with checking the premises after 30 days to ensure compliance. Disciplinary action will be taken.

“As far as action against the building owner is concerned, we are awaiting the report of the fire officer. Action shall be initiated expeditiously thereafter,” said an MC officer. In the advisory-cum-notice, the MC had warned that in the event of a mishap due to non-compliance of firefighting and safety norms, the company would be held accountable for any loss of life and property, and penal action as deemed fit would be initiated under the Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act as applicable to Chandigarh.

“Had there been proper firefighting equipment installed, damage could have been contained yesterday,” said a fire official. Meanwhile, it took around 12 hours for firemen to douse the flames. As per information, the fire broke out at 2.15 pm on Thursday and continued till around 2 am on Friday, said a fire official.

However, the firemen continued to spray water to cool down barrels. Over 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire vehicles were brought in from as far as 3BRD (Air Force), Panchkula and Mohali. Two women employees, Bhagwati and Kanchan, had fallen unconscious, while another staffer, Vishvanath Sharma, suffered 5 per cent burns.

MC marks inquiry to fix responsibility

Past incidents

June 2022: Thirteen shops at Sector 53 furniture market gutted. It was 11th major fire at market in past 15 years. The shops lacked no objection certificate for fire safety

Feb 2020: Three girl students lost lives and two others injured in a fire that broke out at a PG accommodation in Sector 32. In this case too, no fire NOC was procured