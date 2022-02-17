Factory of counterfeit products unearthed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 16

The police have unearthed a factory manufacturing and selling counterfeit products of popular household items like Harpic toilet cleaner, Dettol soap and Tata salt among others.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, the police said. They have been identified as factory manager Vicky and salesman Joginder. They will be produced in a local court tomorrow.

Inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO, Chandimandir police station, said they had received a complaint in this regard. Acting on it, they conducted a raid at the factory in Beer Ghaggar village in Chandimandir today.

Finished goods and raw material in large quantities were recovered from the factory, he said, adding that two people were arrested at the spot.

Among the counterfeit items recovered were 182 empty wrappers and 374 filled packets of Tata salt, 180 empty and 525 filled bottles of Harpic toilet cleaner, 500 Dettol soaps and 300 empty and 177 filled bottles of Dabur rose water.

The police have seized a sealing machine too.

According to the police, the suspects were preparing fake products and selling these in the market as those of reputed brands.

A case in this regard was registered under relevant sections of the Copyright Act.