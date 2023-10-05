Fairway Comets climb to leader board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Fairway Comets completed a comprehensive 5.5-1.5 win over the Pirates of the Greens on their way to climbing to the top of the points’ table during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League (CGL). The other three matches of the day finished 6-1 in the favour of Hunting Hawks, Empire & Signature by KLV as they downed Golf Ninjas, Netsmartz Tigers & Sleepy Owl Chargers, respectively.

Despite being the anchor game, Alamgir Grewal and Pradeep S Randhawa combined magnificently to finish their game first with an 8&7 result to put the first point on the board for the Fairway Comets. IS Dhillon and Kanwaljit Singh Gill combined to ensure there was no letting up and won 5&3. Sagar Arora won his third consecutive game in 4&3 result, while Admiral Sunil Lanba and VK Singh brought home another full point. The Pirates of the Greens had an off day but could very well have pulled off a couple of wins of their own by making a few clutch putts.