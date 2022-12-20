'Fake' admissions: ABVP protests outside venue

Chandigarh, December 19
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists today protested against the Panjab University administration outside the Administration Block, the venue of the Syndicate meeting.
The protesters gave memorandums to the members regarding fake admissions on the campus and demanded action on a report of the fact-finding committee formed in this regard.
“The ABVP has been agitating for a long time regarding the UILS ‘fraud’. As a result, the administration had constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct an impartial inquiry into the entire matter. It has been alleged that the Panjab University Campus Students Council president has been given an out-of-turn admission, while ignoring the merit. The department did not take permission from the DUI before changing the reserved category seat to general category,” alleged Rajat Puri, vice-president, ABVP, PU.
