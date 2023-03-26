Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Chandigarh, March 25
The police have arrested two more persons, including the paid parking contractor, for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy regarding submitting three fake bank guarantees to the local Municipal Corporation (MC).
Anil Kumar Sharma (54) and his chartered accountant, Ajay Kumar (47), both residents of Delhi, have been arrested.
The police said Anil incorporated shell companies in the name of his employees and relatives with the intention of getting municipal parking tenders in Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal and other civic bodies. He obtained GST registration number on forged documents of such namesake firms.
In the present case, three fake bank guarantees worth Rs 1.65 crore were submitted by him to the local MC and all parking lots allotted to
M/S Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited
were running under Anil’s supervision. During investigation, it came to light that the parking fees so collected from Chandigarh had been diverted by the accused to get OTS done against one of his NPA account.
Meanwhile, the police said Ajay collected the whole amount of parking tenders allotted to the company in Chandigarh on the instructions of Anil and diverted it to bank accounts of the latter and his other firms.
A case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station on February 18.
On a complaint filed by the local MC, the police had booked Directors of the company, Sanjay Sharma and others, from Delhi, for allegedly submitting three fake bank guarantees
Sanjay was arrested on March 6. During further investigation, Ravi Chandra Parkash, the then Branch Manager of Syndicate Bank, Delhi, was arrested on March 20. It came to light that Ravi issued three forged bank guarantees.
No record of such bank guarantees has been maintained in the system of the bank.
Modus operandi
- Accused Anil got parking contracts allotted and later did not deposit the licence fee
- Raised a dispute regarding concession in licence fee or waiving the fee via litigation
- Registered the company, M/s Pashchatya Entertainment Parking Services (India), and ran it concurrently with the genuine one, M/s Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited.
